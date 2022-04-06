Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday described as unstoppable the impact of Cuba’s homegrown vaccines against Covid-19, and noted the fact that one of them, Abdala, has a dossier ready to be certified internationally.

The president reacted to the announcement that the scientific documentation on the results of the Abdala vaccine, with which millions of Cubans have been immunized, is ready to be analyzed by specialists from the Pan-American (PAHO) and World Health Organizations (WHO).

This is great news: the #Abdala vaccine’s dossier is ready to be reviewed by @opsoms experts, the head of State wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that the impact of the Cuban vaccines “is undeniable and unstoppable. It is the best example of the creative resistance of this people. #VamosConTodo” (We go all out).

Abdala will be a pioneer in Cuba in presenting its dossier to the WHO and initiating the process of international recognition.

Formal exchanges with the WHO on this vaccine began in March by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).