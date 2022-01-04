Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today acknowledged the unequal impact of Covid-19 with the fall of 97 million people into poverty as opposed to the millionaire advantages of pharmaceutical companies.

In a message posted on his account on the social network Twitter, he recalled that 5.5 million persons lost their lives since 2020.

“Meanwhile, the value of six transnational pharmaceutical companies that developed vaccines against Covid-19 grew by 350 billion dollars,” he wrote.

According to figures from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Latin American region is one of the most affected by the impact of the pandemic, particularly in indicators such as jobs and income, food insecurity, access to education and gender equality.

In late November, UNDP estimated that one in four people in Latin America failed to regain the employment they had before Covid-19 and nearly half of households did not match their 2019 total income.

The pandemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus evidenced the pre-existing inequalities in the region, where the most vulnerable and poorest groups were disproportionately affected, assured UNDP Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Luis Felipe López-Calva.