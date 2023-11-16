Havana, Cuba.- The 15th International Conference on Anthropology, held in Cuba from November 14 to 17, addresses the current problems of anthropological sciences, museums, educational processes and the use of high technologies in archeology.

Fifty anthropologists and archaeologists are participating in the event, based at the Cuban Institute of Anthropology, after a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Academics and researchers from prestigious study centers such as the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico, the University of South Florida, the Development Research Institute of France; the Max Planck Institute of Germany, among other, participate in the event.

The Master of Science Arliz Plasencia, member of the Organizing Committee, expressed the importance of this scientific event as an opportunity to publicize the Cuban Institute of Anthropology and meet again to debate different topics.

She considered resuming the organization of the Conference important, otherwise a space would be lost, the most important around a variety of topics of archaeology, religion and cultural anthropology.

In the researcher’s opinion, the balance is very positive and the works presented to the commissions have quality, judging by the first day of debates that took place this Wednesday at the institution located in Old Havana.

The Cuban Institute of Anthropology intends to be the continuity of the scientific community leading archaeological and ethnological research, with recognized national and international prestige since the 1930s based on anthropological studies, scientific-technical services, postgraduate teaching, community extension, academic exchange, collaboration and promotion of science, management and conservation of the nation’s historical-anthropological cultural heritage