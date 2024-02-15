Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, spoke today with companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) interested in the commercialization of biotechnological products made in the Caribbean island, such as Heberprot-P and Melagenia Plus.

According to what the general director of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Miguel Pereira, published on X, two agreements were signed aimed at achieving that objective.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Environment of the Caribbean island, Eduardo Martínez, and the ambassador of Havana to the UAE, Norberto Escalona, ??participated in the meeting alongside Marrero.

Melagenia Plus, a powerful anti-soriatic medication against vitiligo and choriodermin, as well as Heberprot-P, used in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, are produced by the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba.

The Cuban Prime Minister and the delegation accompanying him will complete an official working visit until tomorrow, and included their participation in the World Summit of Governments from February 12 to 14.