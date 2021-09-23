Díaz-Canel says Cuba’s work is the reply to those who attack it

Havana city, Cuba.- President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said today that the work of the Revolution in terms of doctors, vaccines and cooperation is the best reply to those who attack it.

The president said on twitter that the speech he will deliver this Thursday at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was recorded in advance to comply with the request of the entity, and does not respond to attacks against his country.

President Díaz-Canel completed his message with hashtag #CubaSalvaVidas (Cuba saves lives).

The Cuban head of state will speak virtually at the United Nations Summit on Food Systems, the leader’s fourth participation in the high-level segment of the UNGA, which takes place from September 20 to 27.

Previously, he spoke at the Moment on Sustainable Development Goals, at the meeting to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action, as well as at the meeting of Heads of State or Government of the Alliance of Small Island States.

This year’s general debate focuses on two fundamental issues, the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate change.

In this sense, the Cuban president urged to work together for a more equitable, just and democratic world order in which no one is left behind.

Likewise, he called for a renewed and strengthened multilateralism, for solidarity cooperation and the search for global solutions to common problems.