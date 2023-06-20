Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban University of Matanzas will hold the ninth International Workshop on Humanistic Discipline in Education -Humanistic 2023-, from June 20 to 22, under the premise of promoting American unity. According to the coordinator of the event, Bárbara Fierro, Ph.D. in Sciences, this year the event is sponsored by the Mexican universities of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban University of Matanzas will hold the ninth International Workshop on Humanistic Discipline in Education -Humanistic 2023-, from June 20 to 22, under the premise of promoting American unity.

According to the coordinator of the event, Bárbara Fierro, Ph.D. in Sciences, this year the event is sponsored by the Mexican universities of Granada, the San Nicolás de Hidalgo University of Michoacán and the music faculty of the University of Monterrey.

Under the motto humanistic disciplines in education before the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the workshop will hold hybrid sessions with face-to-face and online presentations.

Fierro commented that the program will host the presentation of books on the teaching of artistic education, meeting with teachers of foreign languages ??and heritage education.

She explained that the keynote address on the opening day will be given in person at the University of Matanzas headquarters by Julio Cesar Arboleda, Ph.D., coordinator of the Red Iberoamericana de Pedagogía (Redipe), in addition to the exhibition at the conference on Cuban and foreign magazines.

The doctor of science explained that among the novelties of the event, a student scientific commission will be deployed and a patrimonial tour of the university in charge of the research projects that address the object of study of the humanities.

The presence of figures such as the leader of the lexical availability group of the University of Salamanca in Spain, doctor José Antonio Hernández, researchers from the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences of Cuba, as well as directors of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Caribbean island will honor the appointment he added.

The International Workshop on Humanistic Discipline in Education is an opportunity to make the development of Cuban humanistic sciences visible and therefore show their progress as a key pillar in the country.