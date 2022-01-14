Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban-Russian observatory will be inaugurated Friday at the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy (IGA) with a professional wide-field 20-centimeter diameter telescope.

An automated white dome tops the installation. Its construction and assembly result from a collaboration agreement with the Institute of Applied Astronomy (IPA) and the Institute of Astronomy (INASAN), both belonging to the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Yariu Zayas, IGA media officer, also informed the Cuban News Agency that its opening would allow the development of observational astronomy and experimental astrophysics.

She added that the latter would occur through computerized systems that capture high-quality images. The device’s mount is almost robotic and can be remotely controlled by a computer.

Zayas indicated that its start-up concludes a process for acquiring equipment to measure geophysical parameters, corresponding to the Cuba-GNSS projects and the Cuba-20RT optical robotic telescope itself.

It included the training of the appropriate personnel, and the IGA consolidated a suitable environment for its operation in search of astronomical excellence.