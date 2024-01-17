Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, today insisted on the social network X on the importance of meeting the climate objectives set globally, in accordance with the capacities and differentiated responsibilities.

Rodríguez pointed out that the year 2023 was the warmest on record and the first in which every day was 1 degree Celsius higher than the pre-industrial period, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union.

High temperatures in 2023 led to flooding, wildfires, droughts and extreme heat, causing widespread damage to lives and livelihoods around the world.

Studies conducted by the World Weather Attribution Network revealed that extreme weather events experienced in Africa, Asia, Africa, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Oceania would have been nearly impossible without the influence of human-induced global warming.

According to scientific forecasts, 2024 could be even warmer than 2023, and there is a high probability of exceeding the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold in the next 12 months, hence the urgency of addressing growing climate challenges.