Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Business Group Palco celebrates today its 13 years of founding and of contributing to developing the national economy, especially tourism.

A message published in the digital newspaper Cubadebate adds that the group experienced constant and positive growth, which maintains and consolidates the prestige of more than four decades of its founding units.

From the beginning as a small Higher Business Management Organization (OSDE), it became a benchmark in the field of event organization.

The note points out that this company also stands out in the provision of a wide variety of services that include real estate, freight forwarding, transportation, gastronomy, hospitality, floristry, technical and computer services, printing, decoration, among others.

Palco provides comprehensive solutions to its clients with the aim of guaranteeing excellence in each of the events they organize, a sector in which they are leaders, by having congress centers and the largest and most versatile exhibition venues in Cuba: Convention Palace, ExpoCuba and Pabexpo.

During 2023, the business group took on significant challenges, such as the capital repair of the Convention Palace, as well as the hosting of the Summit of the Group of 77, the Havana International Fair, the ordinary and extraordinary sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power, the Habano Festival, and the conference The Nation and Emigration.

Without escaping the difficulties of the country’s economic context and the intensification of the United States blockade, the company reaches 2024 with two important celebrations ahead: its 13th anniversary and the 45th of the founding of the Convention Palace, emblematic unit of the Group.