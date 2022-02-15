Abu Dhabi, Dubai.- A business forum on biotechnology and health showcases trade and investment opportunities in Cuba, as part of the activities organized this Tuesday by the Caribbean country at Expo Dubai 2020.

Ruben Ramos, vice president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, told Prensa Latina that this will be a unique opportunity so that the regions’ countries, and particularly the United Arab Emirates, learn first-hand about the Cuban development in those sectors.

Government and trade authorities from the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, some 14-country pavilions at the event, 28 Cuban companies and about 35 foreign companies from the biotechnology and health sectors confirmed their attendance.

Organized by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), the forum includes a panel, moderated by trade authorities from Dubai.

Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca will comment on details of the Foreign Investment Law, incentives for foreign trade and Cuba’s exportable offer, with more than 350 products, among goods and services.

In addition, Malmierca will present the investment portfolio approved during the business forum held in Havana in December 2021, which includes 678 projects estimated at more than 12 billion dollars in sectors such as biotechnology, health, renewable energies, food production and tourism.

The forum will be broadcast live on the website of the Cuban pavilion at the fair and will be followed up in business rounds until February 18.