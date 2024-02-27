Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation attends the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) that began today in Nairobi, Kenya, to analyze the triple planetary crisis: climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution.

According to a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation is led by the first vice minister of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, José Fidel Santana, and will develop an intense program work that will include meetings with environmental authorities of the Member States, the United Nations System and other entities.

The Cuban representatives will actively participate in the consideration of the draft resolutions and in the High Level Dialogues, in defense of the positions of developing countries, particularly Small Island Developing States. They will demand urgent action to address the enormous challenges of climate change.

According to the organizers of the event, which will take place until March 1, it marks the beginning of a new era of multilateralism focused on environmental issues at the same level of importance as other global issues such as peace, security and health.

After the years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly also serves as a space for analysis of socioeconomic uncertainties and current growing geopolitical tensions.

Nearly five thousand representatives of governments, civil society and the private sector attend this global forum, which will deal with some 20 resolutions that cover challenges such as stopping desertification, counteracting air pollution, or limiting chemical pollution. At a closing plenary meeting, UNEA-6 should adopt a ministerial declaration.