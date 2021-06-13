Washington, United States.- Analysts are political commentators have continued to anticipate that the United States will receive a diplomatic defeat at the United Nations on June 23 regarding its hostile policy towards Cuba.

In recent weeks, in addition to prestigious experts such as academician William LeoGrande, social and political movements from all over the world have stepped up their demands for US President Joe Biden to stop being Donald Trump (his predecessor) in his policy towards the island.

The issue was addressed this week by the CNN network in a commentary by Jorge Davila Miguel, political analyst and columnist for the network, who anticipated the failure of the US policy.

This has been the case since 1992 when Havana first presented the Draft Resolution against the US blockade of Cuba, which only two countries regularly voted against: the United States and Israel.

In 2016, under President Barack Obama’s policy of compromise, Washington even abstained from voting against it along with Israel. That year Cuba had its most flamboyant victory, with 191 countries condemning the US embargo, Dávila pointed out.

However, he added, in 2017 Donald Trump was already president and became the most aggressive against the island, with the exception of John F. Kennedy who sent in 1961 the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.

Trump sponsored 240 measures against the Cuban people according to an Oxfam report, crowning them in his last week when he put it back on the list of state sponsoring terrorism.