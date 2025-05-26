Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban capital is hosting from this Thursday the Latin American and Caribbean Meeting on Gramscian Studies, featuring a diverse range of research sessions that explore the ideas of the Italian philosopher and former deputy Antonio Gramsci.

The event, which will continue until the 30th, is organized by the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Gramscian Studies, the Cuban Institute for Cultural Research, and Casa de las Américas.

The forum will host a variety of events, including the 4th Latin American and Caribbean Workshop of Gramscian Studies, which will explore the theory of hegemony and the Gramscian concept of revolution.

It will also feature the third Latin American and Caribbean Colloquium on Gramscian studies, focusing on the influence of Gramscian thought in Latin America and its global impact.

Twenty-eight scholars from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Italy, and Peru will attend the event, with the goal of delving into Gramsci’s ideas and their relevance to Latin American circumstances in the face of global transformations and obstacles.

Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937) was one of the founders of the Italian Communist Party, established in 1921, and later served as its secretary, playing a prominent role within the party.

Incarcerated in Turi during the fascist rule of Benito Mussolini in 1926, he is regarded as one of the most influential thinkers in Marxist theory, particularly for his insights into the concepts of cultural dominance, hegemonic alliance, and postmodernism in the context of consumerist society.