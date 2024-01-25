Havana, Cuba.- The Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba (ELAM) and the Medicine program received the international accreditation granted by the International Evaluation and Accreditation Council, as confirmed today by the Ministry of Public Health.

This category is awarded by prestigious academics of that entity, belonging to the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean, as a result of 24 years of fruitful work in the training of health professionals, who already have a history of 19 graduations with more than 30 thousand students from 120 countries.

ELAM is the first Medical University to receive this condition, just when it will celebrate its 25th anniversary on November 15. It is considered proof of humanism, internationalism and altruism in the thought of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.