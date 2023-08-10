Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has an application for mobile devices with useful information on the Group of 77 plus China, which will hold its summit meeting in Havana next September, as announced by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez this Tuesday. The foreign minister of the Caribbean island assured on Twitter that with the island as pro-tempore president […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has an application for mobile devices with useful information on the Group of 77 plus China, which will hold its summit meeting in Havana next September, as announced by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez this Tuesday.

The foreign minister of the Caribbean island assured on Twitter that with the island as pro-tempore president of the block, an intense diplomatic agenda was deployed at various levels, whose activities are compiled in the digital tool.

Rodríguez stressed that the application contains useful information on the preparations for the Havana summit of the G-77 plus China, a group founded in 1964 within the Non-Aligned Movement.

The important extra-regional bloc faces enormous challenges for the development of its nations, which together represent 80 percent of the world’s population and more than two thirds of the membership of the United Nations.