Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is working today on the research and development of a rapid test for the detection of dengue, a joint effort of the Immunoassay Center (CIE) and the Ministry of Public Health.

It is a rapid test whose results are available in a short time, as it detects the NS1 antigen in the first hours of the disease, which will allow the National Health System to take all focus control measures in a febrile patient, immediately upon confirmation of dengue.

The rapid test for the detection of dengue is designed for easy interpretation and use at any level of the health system.

It would be the first that the CIE develops with a greater percentage of its own technology, since the Sumasof diagnostic device already exists. This device detects the presence of human hemoglobin in feces, and is used in Cuba to screen for colon cancer for adults over 50 years old.

Currently, the Cuban health system uses Umelisa IgM Dengue, which requires processing in a laboratory with Ultra Microanalytical System technology, and must wait until the patient’s fifth day of symptoms to perform it.