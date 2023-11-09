Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Education of Cuba, Naima Ariatne Trujillo, called today at the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO to tirelessly maintain efforts in pursuit of peace, sustainable development and the eradication of poverty.

When speaking in the General Policy Debate of the forum, the head of the island’s delegation described achieving peace and sustainable development as essential and urgent objectives, and affirmed that Cuba shares those desires.

The Cuban minister pointed out that the international scenario is increasingly dangerous and challenging, and like never before puts human survival itself at risk, by aggravating and perpetuating the structural problems of underdevelopment already accumulated and with economic and social dimensions and educational, food, cultural, climatic and ethical impacts.

However, she insisted that in the face of such complex circumstances, noble objectives cannot be assumed as a chimera.

According to Trujillo, the international community has education, science, culture and communications as noble weapons and the most effective instruments in the construction and defense of a superior world.

Likewise, she advocated for a different and better planet that contributes to a reduction in digital and technological gaps, access to information and knowledge, democracy, respect for cultural diversity, solidarity, inclusion, the fight against discrimination, gender equality and freedom of expression.

In her speech, she reiterated the island’s deep commitment to UNESCO and the values ??it represents, and highlighted that last year Cuba commemorated the 75th anniversary of its entry into the organization.