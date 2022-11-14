Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.- Cuba called here for a greater global effort to reduce polluting gas emissions, under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and the fulfillment of the financing promises of the rich nations. We strongly defend the efforts of developing countries to secure financial mechanisms required to face the losses and damages […]

We strongly defend the efforts of developing countries to secure financial mechanisms required to face the losses and damages caused by climate change,said Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, in an interview with the Egyptian television station Al Balad News.

We advocate a better focus on the debates for the definition of a new financial goal, based on the needs of nations with fewer resources, reassured the Minister of science, who is in this Egyptian city to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

Regarding Cuba’s work in this area, the minister pointed out that last April an update of the Law on the Natural Resources and Environment System was approved, ‘which has an integral, modern and inclusive approach to achieve the country’s sustainable development’.

In addition, she emphasized,legal regulations are updated to confront climate change and coastal protection.

The National Environmental Strategy, which outlines actions to address problems such as pollution, loss of biodiversity and soil degradation, is also being prepared and implemented for a five-year period, she expressed.

The Cuban Minister of Science also referred to the efforts made to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, which ‘made it possible to advance in the country’s environmental sustainability’.

Cuba has a scientific program for fighting climate change, through which every year projections are determined of what will happen on Cuban coasts with the rise of the average sea level by 2050 and 2100, she said.