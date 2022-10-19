Buenos Aires, Argentine.- Cuba is working today to implement a government management system based on science and innovation, said in the Argentine capital the minister of the sector of the Caribbean nation, Elba Rosa Perez. During a meeting with academics, researchers and scientists from this South American country, the minister assured that the island prioritizes […]

During a meeting with academics, researchers and scientists from this South American country, the minister assured that the island prioritizes the development of knowledge and bets on collaboration with other states in the region.

The head of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment said that during the last three years, actions have increased to improve the functioning and increase the contributions of these areas.

We implemented measures to face problems such as population aging and technological obsolescence, in addition to attracting young people.

elba-rosa-perez-argentina-1

We created specialized parks in Havana and Matanzas, strengthened high-tech centers, the search for talent and the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Cuban scientists saved the country during the Covid-19 pandemic because it was unlikely that we could access vaccines in the international market.

We bet on our own, we were able to obtain results in record time and also immunize our children, he added.

On the other hand, he indicated that sectors such as food and energy production are fundamental for the island and highlighted the possibilities of expanding cooperation with Argentina in those areas.

On his side, the Undersecretary of Institutional Coordination in Scientific-Technological Articulation of Argentina, Pablo Nuñez, called for strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in biotechnology and other areas.

We have a commitment with Cuba from history and the present.