Cuba attends workshop on First Global Assessment of the Paris Agreement

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba participates today in Abu Dhabi as President of the Group of 77 in the preparatory workshop for the First Global Review on compliance with the Paris Agreement to confront climate change.

The meeting of the largest negotiating group of developing countries takes place until October 14 at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

The Cuban delegation is made up of Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso, special representative to coordinate the Presidency of the Group; Ambassador María del Carmen Herrera, Deputy Director General of Multilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Norberto Escalona, ??Cuban diplomatic representative to the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates will host from November 30 to December 12 the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Numerous consultation meetings are organized in the country and in other nations before the important forum.

The role of Cuba at the forefront this year of the G77 is fundamental to reaffirm the position of the so-called Global South in the face of the common challenges that concern humanity, in particular the right to development from a sustainable approach and the critical need for survive as a species in harmony with the planet.