Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Transportation highlighted progress in vehicle assembly by the national industry to strengthen the Cuban transportation system, the Granma newspaper reported.

Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, minister of transportation, visited the Western Military Industrial Transport Company and noted progress in the manufacturing of vehicles for various functions.

The company assembles GAZ vehicles for different economic sectors and incorporated the UAZ-Profi model, designed for greater versatility.

The Western Transport Company produces specialized bodies, including metal vans, “escatolinas,” and food trucks, which are beginning to be used in different parts of the country.

The company began manufacturing electric hearses to address the shortage of vehicles for these services in Cuba. It is also developing a paint production project for various uses and has opened an assembly line for internal combustion motorcycles, ranging from 150 to 250 cc.

Rodríguez Dávila mentioned the need to advance the development of charging stations with photovoltaic solar panels and the manufacturing of electric minibuses for municipal mobility.

These projects are part of the commitment to efficient and sustainable solutions through the participation of the national industry, according to the Minister of Transportation.