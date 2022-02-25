Havana, Cuba.- The executive secretary of the World Peace Council (WPC), Iraklis Tsavdaridis, rejected the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba and highlighted the island’s resistance to Washington’s aggression.

According to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Greek activist gave that entity a plaque in which he also highlights the common struggle for a world of peace and justice.

On the first day of his visit to Cuba, the executive secretary received Thursday from Fernando González Llort, president of ICAP, an explanation about the functioning of the institute.

At another time, Tsavdaridis spoke with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the press release.

The arrival of the activist coincided with the celebration of the International Day against the military bases of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Precisely one of the main topics of his stay in Cuba has to do with the preparations for the VII International Seminar for Peace and for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases scheduled for next May in Guantánamo.

The naval air base that the United States maintains despite the rejection of the Caribbean nation has been located there for 119 years.

The executive secretary of the CMP will hold talks here with representatives of civil society, political and government authorities, and will offer a conference on regional conflicts that threaten world peace.

Invited to Cuba by Icap, Tsavdaridis will visit the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, the Denunciation memorial, a community in transformation, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.