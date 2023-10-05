Havana, Cuba.- Nearly 170 travel agents attended in Santiago de Chile the start of the Unique Cuba Caravan, which will tour important cities in Chile starting today to promote the benefits of the destination.

Janet Ayala, director of the Cuban Tourism Office for the Southern Cone, highlighted the broad call for the campaign, which demonstrates the demand for the attractions of Cuba.

She explained that Chile is the second source of travelers to the island in this area and the flow will increase with the new air connections that will be inaugurated soon.

Ayala reported that on October 29, the airline Latam will begin flying to Havana from Lima, with four weekly frequencies, to which Boliviana de Aviación will join from Santa Cruz de la Sierra to Havana.

Meanwhile, Copa expanded its trips to Santa Clara by one more frequency, and Cubana de Aviación operates a direct flight between Buenos Aires and Cayo Coco, which allows it to offer the product of the entire northern keys.

The also tourism advisor of the Cuban embassy in Argentina presented in the Chilean capital the main attractions of the Cuban product and its new advertising identity.

She said that Cuba is unique not only for its majestic resorts and stunning nature, but also for its culture, heritage, history and traditions. She recalled that this year, for the fourth consecutive time, the Caribbean country was selected as the best cultural destination in the Caribbean.

The promotional caravan will tour the cities of Santiago, Concepción and Viña del Mar. It is made up of officials from the Ministry of Tourism, representatives of national and international hotel groups, incoming agencies and the Copa airline.

The new developments they will promote include, among others, a very high standard hotel in the Cuban capital, with facilities such as the Grand Aston La Habana, the Gran Muthu Habana, the Mystique Regis and the Bristol.

Another objective of the trip is to invite tour operators, travel agencies and airlines to participate in the next International Tourism Fair that will take place from May 2 to 5, 2024 in Jardines del Rey and will be dedicated to Latin America and Caribbean.