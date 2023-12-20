Havana, Cuba.- The Second Session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power, ANPP, (Parliament) of Cuba begins today at the Havana Convention Palace, after previous debates of the Permanent Working Commissions (CPT) of the legislative body.

The ordinary plenary session of the Cuban Parliament will address from today until Friday, issues of vital importance of the national agenda, some of which have already had the critical look of the members of almost a dozen CPT.

According to ANPP officials, this Wednesday, the deputies will analyze the progress of the implementation of the Family Code, Law 114 of the penal process and a group of agreements and decrees laws of the Council of State, to be ratified.

In the plenary session of Thursday 21, always at the Palacio de Convenciones in the capital, the legislators will discuss the results of the highest audit of the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the rendering of accounts of the Ministry of Industry.

Later, they will evaluate the work of the provincial governments of Las Tunas (east) and Cienfuegos (center-south), in addition to the impact on the national economy of Law 118 on foreign investment.

The closing day will include the presentation and analysis of the draft laws on public health, the military prosecutor’s office, and the system of attention to complaints and petitions, a topic that is being regulated for the first time in the country.

As a culmination, the more than 400 deputies of the ANPP will receive an update of the legislative schedule for the year that is ending, and the programming of parliamentary activities for 2024; likewise, the agencies and provincial governments that will render account in the month of July will be decided.

Last Monday and Tuesday, there was a broad exchange of CPTs with the heads of central government agencies and those responsible for public policies, in which the critical analysis of the problems affecting Cubans prevailed.