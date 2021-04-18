Matanzas, Cuba.- Russia reestablished flights from Moscow to Varadero, Cuba’s most important beach resort, through a connection with arrival at the Juan Gualberto Gomez airport in the western province of Matanzas.

The tourists arrived on an Azur Air Boeing 777 with 527 passengers on board to the Juan Gualberto Gomez Airport, the second most important airport on the island after Havana’s José Martí, and it is located between this capital city and Varadero.

Yarisleidy Espinosa, head of the commercial department of the airport, told Prensa Latina this resumption of operations with a market that moves a large number of vacationers to Cuba’s main sun and beach resort is of tremendous importance.

It is a way of making it known that Cuba is ready for the world, with all the required biosecurity measures, in this work of resuming tourism activity’.

With superior standards of comfort and sanitary safety, Varadero is located on the Hicacos Peninsula on the northern coast of Matanzas, some 140 kilometers east of Havana.

It has 52 hotels with more than 22,000 rooms dedicated to the so-called smoke-free industry and a varied extra-hotel network of recreational options, especially nautical activities, cafeterias, restaurants, and nightclubs.