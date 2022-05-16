Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted Cuba’s progress in strengthening the rule of law and as part of this the work of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

On Twitter, the president said that “Cuba follows the firm purpose of strengthening its status as a socialist state based on the rule of law”.

In this regard, he pointed out that “this Sunday was historic with the approval of the Law of the Penal Code, the Law of Penal Execution and the Law of the Process of Protection of Constitutional Rights”.

Precisely, today, the last day of the fifth extraordinary period of sessions of the IX Legislature will take place in this capital, when eight new laws that regulate different areas will be approved.

On the agenda of the day, the parliamentarians have the analysis of the Law on the Rights of the Author and the Performing Artist, whose opinion is now ready, and they will do the same with the General Law for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Natural Heritage.

This closes another cycle of progress in the legislative schedule that began after the Constitution came into force in 2019, after a national referendum.

During the parliamentary sessions, the parliament completed a deep procedural and judicial reform, with the approval of the Penal Code, the Law of Penal Execution and before that of the People’s Courts.

It also endorsed the Law on the Process of Protection of Constitutional Rights for the protection against damages suffered by persons due to actions or omissions on the part of State bodies, officials or employees, individuals or non-State agencies.

During the sessions, the Parliament also approved three regulations related to Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security, Protection of Personal Data, and the Natural Resources and Environment System.