Minister of Transportation announces restoration of Cuba’s third most important airport

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Transportation of Cuba, Eduardo Rodríguez, has announced the restoration of the Abel Santamaría International Airport in Santa Clara.

In a post on his Facebook page, Rodríguez referred to a medium- and long-term plan aimed at restoring the airport’s infrastructure and creating the necessary capacity to meet the growing demand for the airport, including cargo operations.

The program spans a timeframe of four to five years, with objectives that are in line with the goals of the province and the Ministry of Transportation.

The projects underway include implementing an uninterruptible power supply system for lighting, which is essential for the operational safety of aircraft; and increasing cargo capacity.

On the other hand, the long-term plan encompasses the construction of a fuel depot, which is scheduled for completion within a timeframe of two to three years.

This facility is deemed crucial for handling increased traffic, particularly in light of the addition of European flights.

The Abel Santamaría International Airport, located in Santa Clara, is the third most frequented airport on the island, following José Martí in Havana and Juan Gualberto Gómez in Varadero.

It serves as a crucial element in the effort to foster the growth of tourism in the nation.