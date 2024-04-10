Cienfuegos, Cuba.- Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, General Secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) participated this Tuesday in the reading of the Call for May 1st, International Workers’ Day, held at the Cienfuegos Oil Refinery.

In the heat of the upcoming celebration and the organic process of the 22nd Congress of the CTC, the Trade Union Movement intends to promote what contributes to the generation and diversification of goods and services to favor the reduction of abusive and speculative prices present in the domestic market, said the also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

“To also favor the improvement of the purchasing power of salaries and pensions, which becomes the main demand of Cuban workers today, in the heat of the crisis, of the restrictions we have in the offers of the Retail Sector” added the leader of the Cuban Workers Movement in dialogue with workers.

The economic battle must be reflected in daily life and in the commitments of the labor collectives -he said- always taking into account the application of Innovation, Science and Technology.

For such reasons, Guilarte de Nacimiento is visiting labor centers of the Chemical Mining and Energy Sector and those related to food production in the country, responding to the call of the Party and Government leadership to consolidate the progress of our Economic and Social Model.

Accompanied by Maite Yera Santana, General Secretary of the CTC in this province, he held a meeting with the management and workers of the Camilo Cienfuegos Refinery, where he learned that they are obtaining better production results than the previous year, although without meeting the goals, due to the deficit of raw materials, impacts of the unfair economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government.

Later, they toured the Military Industrial Company Astilleros Centro, which is undertaking a process of Business Improvement, eliminating organizational difficulties, for better experiences in naval constructions and repairs, explained the Director, Captain Gustavo Castellón.

The General Secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba highlighted that in Havana they will hold an act in the Anti-imperialist Tribune this May 1st, denouncing the blockade and reaffirming the unity of the people.