Havana, Cuba.- The important Spanish wine company Vallformosa confirmed its participation in the 21st International Wine Festival, scheduled from October 2 to 4 at the 1930 Hall of the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, organizers said. They noted that the best Catalonian winery for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022) came to Cuba in 2019, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The important Spanish wine company Vallformosa confirmed its participation in the 21st International Wine Festival, scheduled from October 2 to 4 at the 1930 Hall of the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, organizers said.

They noted that the best Catalonian winery for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022) came to Cuba in 2019, aware of the relevance of the Caribbean market.

According to representatives of Bodegas Vallformosa in Cuba (a firm with more than 150 years), the plans here include actions with the purpose of positioning itself in the domestic market and promoting good, soft, and very fresh wines, perfect for the tropical climate.

The company was present at major fairs such as HostelCuba 2019 and Alimentos 2.0, in 2022, spaces leading to the exchange and presentation of its products to visitors, representatives of importers and other leading companies in the sector.

Mistinguett’s La Plume cava (gold medal at the 2017 Pentawards), was selected to toast at the gala dinner on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Cohiba cigar brand.

Meanwhile, the Vallformosa 150 Gran Reserva cava, with a label especially created for the date, was served at the official event celebrating the 500th anniversary of the foundation of Havana in 2019.

Present in more than 50 countries, this company is committed to dealing directly with Cuban entrepreneurs, restaurant owners and other businesses focused on the hospitality industry.