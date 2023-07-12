Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his rejection of the illegal presence of the United States in the Cuban eastern province of Guantánamo and that of a nuclear submarine in that naval enclave. “The United States is not only illegally encroaching on a portion of our territory in Guantánamo, but is compounding the outrage […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his rejection of the illegal presence of the United States in the Cuban eastern province of Guantánamo and that of a nuclear submarine in that naval enclave.

“The United States is not only illegally encroaching on a portion of our territory in Guantánamo, but is compounding the outrage with the presence there of a nuclear submarine. We defend peace in our country and in the region we inhabit”, said the president in his Twitter account.

Previously, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the entry of a nuclear-powered submarine into that cove from July 5 to 8, which it described as a provocative escalation by the United States, whose political or strategic motives are unknown.

The text recalled that the 33 nations of the region are signatories to the Declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in Havana in January 2014.

The US military base has occupied that 117 square kilometer territory for 121 years, against the will of the Cuban people and government, and as a colonial remnant of the illegitimate military occupation of the island that began in 1898 after the intervention in the war of independence of the Cubans against Spanish colonialism.