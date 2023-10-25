Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, through his account on X, today highlighted the validity of the words of the historic leader of the revolution, Fidel Castro, expressed in a speech before the plenary of the United Nations General Assembly on October 12, 1979.

“Fidel said it in 1979 and it is still true 44 years later: ‘The Palestinian question is at the heart of the Middle East problem’.” Cuba’s principled policy of solidarity with its heroic people is also invariable,” Díaz-Canel wrote.

The Cuban leader pointed out in the social network that this continues to be the essence of the problem today, and ratified the invariable policy of principles of his country that practices solidarity with the heroic Palestinian people, systematically attacked for more than seven decades by Israel.

In that memorable speech at the UN, before an audience eager to hear Cuba’s message, speaking also on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, Fidel Castro condemned Israel’s policy of aggression, colonialism and expansionism.

He also denounced the colonial settlements in the Palestinian territories that had been occupied by force by the Zionist government with the unconditional support of the United States, which, in the opinion of the Cuban Commander-in-Chief, “constitutes a serious threat to world peace and security”.

“The basis for a just peace in the region begins with the total and unconditional withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories and implies for the Palestinian people the return of all their occupied territories and the recovery of their inalienable national rights,” said Fidel Castro in that historic speech.

The Cuban leader then specified that these rights include the return of thousands of displaced persons to their homeland, self-determination and the establishment of an independent state in Palestine, in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 3236.

Consequently, Fidel Castro demanded “the illegality and nullity of the measures adopted by Israel in the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories, as well as the establishment of colonies or settlements in Palestinian lands and in the other Arab territories, whose immediate dismantling is a requirement for the solution of the problem.”