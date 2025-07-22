Share

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, reaffirmed the heroic resistance of the Cuban people at the closing of the Fifth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power on Friday.

From the Havana Convention Center, and in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, the president said that these sessions of Parliament became a true assembly of the people, because their debates reflected those of Cuban society today regarding the enormous challenges ahead.

The president expressed his deepest gratitude to the people for their resilience in the face of so many difficulties, their inexhaustible creativity, and their never-giving-up attitude when everything is lacking, sometimes even the essential communication that one is obliged to provide.

Less than a month away, the beginning of the Centennial of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz will be celebrated, to be commemorated in August 2026. The best tribute to the political and military genius, the educator, the scientist, the leader of just causes in Cuba and the world, he emphasized, is the work of the Cuban people.

He emphasized that what took place were sober, critical, committed presentations, and, above all, concrete proposals and demands to change what needs to be changed, without delay.

The wisdom and enthusiasm that has characterized virtually all the speeches these days is what has been seen in the tours of the provinces, the First Secretary of the Party Central Committee emphasized.

He stated that the situation is even more difficult after the long hours of power outages; Cubans always find the extra side of themselves, and this is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that the Revolution faces its most difficult moment, although it will always seem that nothing can be worse than what it has faced.

Díaz-Canel recalled significant episodes in Cuban history, such as the Pact of Zanjón, the fall in combat of Martí and Maceo, the Yankee intervention, Mella’s anti-imperialism, the Revolution of 1930, the Machadato regime, and the massacre of Antonio Guiteras at El Morrillo, among other iconic events.

When one reviews all the periods of the Revolution’s 66 years in power, what one finds, in addition to victories, are Third World challenges, enemy setbacks, and also their own mistakes and lessons learned, all fruits of the never-abandoned desire to achieve and sustain social justice, he affirmed.

If, despite all this, the Cuban Revolution is standing and fighting for the prosperity it can achieve, it is because of its authentic and genuine character, he said.

He recalled that the persistence of the Revolution is not a historical accident, because the process that finally took power in 1959 was initiated by a small group of revolutionaries, but was carried out by an entire people, and they have defended it as a country of bravery.

“We learned that only by having clear convictions as principles is it possible to sustain and win battles, and we also learned that we can overcome sieges by fighting,” he asserted.

The Cuban president recounted the three days of Assembly sessions, referring to the government program to correct distortions and boost the economy, the progress of the Cuban economy and budget execution, and the four laws passed.

A few days before the 72nd anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, he congratulated the province of Ciego de Ávila, the host of the central event commemorating the anniversary, and the people of Cuba, for whom surrender has been no alternative.