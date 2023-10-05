Havana, Cuba.- he First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on Wednesday highlighted the heroism of the two rescuers who died while searching for victims of the collapse of a multi-family building in Old Havana early this morning.

In his account on the social network X, the President expressed his sorrow at the confirmation of the death of Yoandra Suarez, 40, and Luis Alejandro Llerena, 23.

Previously, in another message on the same platform, Diaz-Canel said he was pending the collapse of the building with the number 362 of Lamparilla Street between Villegas and Aguacate.

“Rescue forces are working tirelessly to find the trapped people. We are very sorry to hear about the death of a rescue worker at the scene. We send condolences to her relatives. All help to those affected,” wrote the head of state.

Ramón Páez, 79 years old, who was in the building at the time of the incident, is still being searched for among the rubble, and it was known that the inclement weather has made rescue actions difficult.

According to what was informed to the press by the chief of the Cuban Fire Brigade, first colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán, the duration of the works cannot be foreseen, due to the care they require.

He detailed that two landslides occurred. After the first one, a few minutes later the forces arrived and managed to pull out a man. It is then when the second collapse occurred, and the Rescue and Rescue technicians were already inside the building.