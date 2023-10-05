Condolences expressed in Cuba for victims of collapse in Havana

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, sent condolences to the relatives of those who died after the collapse of a building in the capital municipality of Old Havana.

Through the legislative body’s account on the X social network, Lazo expressed his deepest condolences and tribute to the deceased rescuers.

Likewise, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, expressed his regret on the platform for the death of three people in the tragic event and conveyed condolences to the family members. The head of Government pointed out that the Caribbean nation honors the rescuers who died in the line of duty.

The island’s Ministry of the Interior reported that on the night of October 3, an emergency call was received due to the collapse of a building in Old Havana, to which several teams from the Fire Department responded.

Shortly after the first collapse, a second occurred in the building that surprised the firefighters working at the scene and caused two rescuers to be buried by the rubble and die.

According to the Legal Medicine report, Yoandra Suárez, a 40-year-old rescue technician, and Luis Alejandro Llerena, a 23-year-old professional rescuer, died due to asphyxiation caused by thoracoabdominal compression.

After hours of work, specialized forces found the lifeless body of a person under the rubble. According to press reports, the victim is Ramón Páez, who was at the scene at the time of the collapse and was reported missing.