La Habanna, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel gave instructions on Friday to step up efforts against Covid-19 when Cuba is facing a complex epidemiological situation due to the upsurge of the disease.

In a meeting of the temporary working group for the fight against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, the Communist Party leader urged to increase the quality of the work carried out by the Caribbean nation for that purpose.

According to the Presidency website, Díaz-Canel warned about the high number of daily cases, admissions, active, deceased, and serious and critical patients.

As in a long-distance race, efforts against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus have to be intensified and done very well, he emphasized.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, explained in the meeting that in the last 15 days 74,526 people were diagnosed as Covid-19 positive cases, for an incidence rate of 666.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

He pointed out that the provinces that maintain the highest indicator, in descending order, are Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos, Mayabeque, Guantánamo and Sancti Spíritus.

He also informed that 7,900,105 doses of Cuban vaccine candidates were administered throughout the country as part of the health intervention promoted by the island.

As of July 14, he said, 28.8 percent of the total population had received the first dose of these immunogens; 23.8 percent had already received the second dose, and 18 percent had received the third dose.