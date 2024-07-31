Díaz-Canel at the Council of Ministers meeting: The moment is difficult, but we can overcome it

Havana, Cuba.- “We must work as a team, everyone must feel part of the leadership team of the Revolution, from the municipalities to the country,” stressed the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, when speaking at the meeting of the Council of Ministers, in which issues related to the business sector, the assignment of graduates, biological diversity, logistics, gender violence, preparation for the hurricane season and social communication were addressed.

“It is very important that we all prepare well, that we make thorough analyses of each problem to avoid improvisations, that there are spaces to criticize, discuss, build consensus, thoroughly analyze the problems and find solutions,” he stressed at the meeting that, at the end of each month, is led at the Palace of the Revolution by the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The moment is difficult, said the president, but difficult does not mean insurmountable, we must have the capacity and conviction that we can overcome this moment; there is a whole inspiration in the revolutionary work and in the call of the Army General to Yes, we can!

He emphasized that what was proposed as an offensive in the days prior to the sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power will not be stopped, associated with a group of actions to advance in the ordering of relations between the state and non-state sectors, price control, eliminating tax evasion, and increasing income to the State budget to reduce the deficit.

That has to be the work of every day, with indicators that allow us to measure daily what we are advancing, said Díaz-Canel before more than 500 participants in this session, most of them political and governmental authorities of the territories, connected through videoconference with the Presidency of the Republic.

Around thirty projections to correct distortions and boost the Cuban economy are organized in a schedule for implementation starting in September, the Prime Minister reported at the meeting of the highest governing body in Cuba.

“It is a very important level of actions, which will have an implementation process that includes the political and communication support that has been established,” he said.

There will also be another 57 projections that will be approved and implemented mostly during the second half of the year. These are deep issues, said Marrero Cruz, related above all to macroeconomic policies, which need a monitoring and control process so that we achieve the planned objectives.

The work system has to change, insisted the head of Government, it cannot be the same as the one we had in the first half of the year.

He stated that with all the guidance received from the National Assembly of People’s Power and with these government projections that will soon begin to be implemented, a review of the way we are doing things so far is required.

Marrero Cruz listed the work priorities for the second half of the year, indicated by the President of the Republic, related to “fighting a battle against bureaucracy and the slowness in responding to many issues,” a large offensive against national production, as well as the implementation of measures associated with the budget deficit. He added that “already today the greatest impacts we have had in the implementation of the Government projections are precisely in the reduction of the fiscal deficit.”