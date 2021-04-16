Holguin, Cuba.- Promoting the potentials of Holguin as a tourist destination in the foreign market will be one of the fundamental working guidelines of the Tourist Observatory in this eastern Cuban province, after it starts working on Friday.

Provincial Tourism Ministry (MINTUR) Delegate Eddy Santos told Prensa Latina that the project resulted from the need to increase the commercialization of this destination in partnerships between all factors of the sector and the academy.

Santos stressed that the Observatory will also analyze the variables of the tourist movement, the statistics of the trends of tourism-sending countries regarding the Caribbean, and the major market niches where Holguin’s offers can be included and perfected.

In order to achieve those goals, the Observatory, the first of its kind in Cuba, will be made up of MINTUR specialists, travel agencies, tour operators, tourist industry experts and professors and students from the University of Holguin.

Some of the priorities are increasing the presence of this destination in several digital platforms, offering a continuous update of the product and attracting, organizing, assessing and processing information for effective scientific management.

Holguin is one of Cuba’s most important tourist destinations, due to the quality of its fine, white sandy beaches, history, culture and the significant ongoing investment process and natural resources, which include little explored pristine areas.

It can also be reached by plane from other continents and countries and is connected to the rest of the country’s tourist regions and marinas by roads.