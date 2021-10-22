Havana, Cuba.- The Meliá Las Dunas hotel in the Cuban resort of Cayo Santa María (central-north) won the World Travel Awards as the country’s Leading Resort.

This is the 28th edition of the most important global awards in the travel industry.

The Spanish hotel chain Meliá Hotels International, which manages the hotel, highlighted the news and expressed satisfaction for the recognition in a message issued here on Friday.

They pointed out that this all-inclusive hotel is a five-star hotel that enjoys a fantastic beachfront location.

Meliá Las Dunas (925 rooms) is a smoke-free hotel and its guests enjoy free and unlimited Internet access via Wi-Fi connection, they affirmed.

After the reopening, scheduled for November 1, guests will once again enjoy its amenities and excellent services, Meliá assured.

The World Travel Awards are among the most important distinctions that tourism organizations or entities can receive. They are based on the selection made by thousands of travelers and industry professionals through an online voting process.