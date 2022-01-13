Santa Clara, Cuba.- Boosting the state and private industry, increasing exports and replacing imports were included in the 2022 Economic Plan of the Cuban central province of Villa Clara.

At the meeting with directors of Economy and Planning and officials of the People’s Power Council, Governor Alberto Lopez highlighted the need to execute the budget of the Cuban Socialist State allocated for the country’s development, with rationality, efficacy and efficiency.

He stressed the importance of boosting food production, fighting inflation and speculation, boosting and favoring the development of socialist state enterprises and diversifying exports, as well as achieving more efficiency in investments.

The provincial official also highlighted the significance of consolidating all 198 local development programs, including strengthening the production of construction materials and increasing the output of asphalt, which is used to repair urban and rural roads.

He also urged to use teams of experts from global economic institutions and accountants so that municipalities can be more autonomous regarding the decision-making process over the economic plan and the use of the State’s budget.

In addition, Lopez called to prioritize vulnerable people, homes and communities backed by the local budget and economic plan.