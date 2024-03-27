Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited centers of interest in the western Cuban province of Artemisa on Monday, accompanied by the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda.

Since the beginning of the year, the country’s top leadership has been visiting municipalities on a weekly basis to exchange opinions and experiences that contribute to the improvement of work methods and styles.

On this occasion, the head of state visited Bauta, where he learned about the performance of the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) “Estomatológicos Dispensariales”, subordinated to the Roberto Escudero Pharmaceutical Laboratory Company.

This entity produces the jelly with which the ultrasounds of the maternal infant program and the clinical Halitol for stomatological use are performed.

As reported by the Presidency of the Republic in the social network X, for the UEB Estomatológicos Dispensariales 2023 was a complex year due to the instability in the arrival of raw materials and materials for the packaging, however, the collective has been willing to revert the situation.

The president urged the workers of the entity to carry out research on the raw materials that can be substituted, while he referred to the value of a good presentation of the products in pursuit of the confidence of the population in the drug.

Díaz-Canel also visited on Monday the UEB de Productos Lácteos Julio Antonio Mella, known as Balkán.

The company presents instability in the supply of raw materials, a fact that has a negative impact on its production, especially on milk contracted to farmers.

The Cuban president also talked with the director of Science, Innovation and Development of the Grain Research Institute, Daysbel Toledo, about varieties of rice, beans, corn and other grains.

Diaz-Canel highlighted the will of the collective to reach each producer with seeds that adjust to their soil and climate.