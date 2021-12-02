Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel today repudiated the imposition of new U.S. sanctions against Cuban officials in an attempt to subvert the island’s revolutionary process.

In his Twitter account, the president wrote: Measures and more coercive measures, pressures, lies and slander, that is the perverse arsenal of the empire to destabilize the country.

They do not learn from the defeats suffered by the use of a failed policy. #AquíNoSeRindeNadie #CubaVive, he added.

Likewise, Díaz-Canel retweeted a message from Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who on that social network called it a mistake to assume that Cuba would allow the United States to provoke social destabilization.

It is a right and a duty to safeguard sovereign prerogatives and reject foreign interference. The hostile measures announced today do not alter that determination, said the head of the island’s diplomacy.

Cuba’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Pedro Luis Pedroso, also wrote on Tuesday that his country does not accept intimidation, provocation or destabilization.

For her part, the deputy director of the U.S. Foreign Ministry, Johana Tablada, described the new impositions as “another act of alienation as absurd, interfering and artificial as the non-existent large protests of November, an operation called by the U.S. ignoring the lack of popular support in Cuba”.