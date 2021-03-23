President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday rejected what he called a depressing show of lies and manipulation by the Organization of American States (OAS) against Cuba.

On his Twitter account, the president questioned that the OAS, ‘which remained silent about the crimes committed by the coup plotters in Bolivia in 2019’ and is blind and deaf to extreme-right violence in Latin America, tries to attack Cuba again.

Diaz-Canel described the recent hearing by the OAS Inter-American Commission on Human Rights as an anti-Cuba show, adding that this is an attempt at ‘straining and paralyzing any rapprochement between Cuba and the United States.’

The president stated that notorious counterrevolutionaries were summoned to the meeting to distort the reality and slander Cuba, ‘amid an atmosphere that tends to force and arrogance as a method in international relations.’

In addition, Cuba recently condemned the OAS interference in the internal affairs of Bolivia, as that country is trying former coup authorities.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described as hypocritical the concerns for human rights expressed by the secretariat of that organization, which, he recalled, did not appear when supporters of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) were repressed and harassed.

On Tuesday, Bolivian Minister of Justice Ivan Lima informed that his Government had decided to take OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro to court for his role as a facilitator of the 2019 coup d’état.

The OAS report on the elections in Bolivia that year caused a political crisis and the resignation of then President Evo Morales (2006-2019).