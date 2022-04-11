Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president, Miguel Díaz, congratulated Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his success in Sunday’s popular referendum. The head of State described in Twitter the recall plebiscite as “an unprecedented evaluation“ in that country.

López Obrador received more than 90% of the votes, in an exercise carried out for the third time by a Latin American country (previously, Venezuela did it with Hugo Chávez in 2004 and Bolivia with Evo Morales in 2008).

In a statement broadcasted from the National Palace during the early hours of the morning, the Mexican President affirmed that it constituted “something unprecedented“ and a step forward in the objective of vindicating this nation´s democracy.

At the same time, he also thanked those who voted for him to continue until September, 2024, to whom he said: “Love is paid back with love. I will never betray you“.

The president criticized that polling stations were not installed as in 2018 and pointed out that in many municipal capitals there were none and these were located 30 or 40 kilometers away. He also criticized the high level of abstentionism that failed to meet the goal set in the Constitution of 40% of the participation of the nominal list.

After the victory, the leader of the ruling Morena party, Tomás Pliego, also highlighted the success of the referendum, and remarked that this time more people voted for the president than voted for the National Action Party in the 2021 election.

We can be proud that participatory democracy is being exercised, we are millions with AMLO! (the president’s acronym), he acclaimed.