Brussels, Belgium.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel issued a call at the Third Summit of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to build better bi-regional ties for the benefit of the peoples.

In the plenary session of heads of state and government of the forum that ended on Tuesday, the Cuban leader said, “I firmly believe that we can and must build better relations: more just, balanced, supportive and cooperative to improve the lives of our peoples”.

He pointed out that at the global level we are experiencing profound changes, great risks and challenges, but also opportunities.

In his speech, he highlighted important sectors of cooperation on both sides of the Atlantic, including financing for development, technology transfers, renewable energies, digital transformation, scientific research and innovation, trade and investment.

Díaz-Canel expressed his appreciation for the solid position of Latin America and the Caribbean and the EU in rejecting the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Antillean nation for more than 60 years.

He also highlighted the rejection of Cuba’s inclusion in the list prepared by Washington of countries considered sponsors of terrorism, a mechanism he described as fraudulent and unilateral, as it lacks international recognition and support.