Cuban Foreign Minister arrives in Ethiopia, second stop on tour of African nations

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday, marking the second stop of his working tour of African nations.

The tour began in South Africa and also include Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

Upon his arrival at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Rodríguez was greeted by the head of Protocol of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, Aziza Geleta, and the deputy head of the European and American division, currently serving as the interim head, Abraham Megistu.

He was also greeted by Demissew Kebede, the director for South America and the Caribbean, and Meylin Suárez Álvarez, the Cuban ambassador to Ethiopia.

The official visit, which will continue until March 14, is taking place in the context of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated on July 18.

Rodríguez’s agenda includes meetings with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, and other government officials, emphasizing the will to further strengthen political, economic, and collaborative ties in various areas.

It also includes a visit to the Tiglachin Monument, as well as a tribute to the 163 Cuban internationalist fighters who fell alongside Ethiopian soldiers in the Battle of Karramara on March 5, 1978.