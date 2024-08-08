Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez warned Tuesday that nuclear weapons continue to be a serious threat to humanity, recalling the launching of the atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima 79 years ago. On social media X, the Foreign Minister warned that the use of these weapons would cause severe and irreversible damage.

On August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Hiroshima received a uranium bomb that caused the death of some 140,000 people.

Three days later, on August 9th, another nuclear bomb of greater power was dropped on Nagasaki, although due to the topography of the terrain it claimed a lower number of victims, around 80 thousand, between dead and wounded.

Later generations of inhabitants of these Japanese cities also suffered the consequences of radioactivity and the appearance of diseases derived from these explosions. From then on, the arms race has had an enormous development, with the United States as the leader.