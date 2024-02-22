Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, today denounced the critical health situation caused by the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza, which he defined as a policy of extermination.

In his profile on X, Rodríguez explained that 10 thousand cancer patients in that territory remain without treatment, while there are 700 thousand sick due to contamination and absence of basic services.

Around 30,000 Palestinians have died so far as a result of indiscriminate bombing by Israeli aircraft and artillery on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of that offensive, on October 7, after an attack by Hamas.

This Tuesday, the head of Cuban diplomacy and president Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated the complaint about the complicity of the United States in the Israeli massacre, after US veto of a resolution presented by Algeria in the United Nations Security Council for the cease fire and the end of the forced displacement of the Palestinian population.

Cuba argued today before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, the consequences of Israel’s activities against the Palestinian people and other Arab inhabitants of the occupied territories.

The document presented by the island on June 25, 2023 requires a clear and direct statement establishing all the legal consequences derived from Israel’s genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Cuban complaint particularly points out the injustices and historical cruelty that characterize the actions of the apartheid regime for more than 70 years, by preventing the exercise of self-determination of the Palestinian people and their right to live in their territories.