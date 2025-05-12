Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister says the island is ready for respectful relations with the U.S

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, has stated that the island is willing to establish a cooperative and respectful partnership with the United States.

In an interview broadcast on Mexican television channel 14 this Sunday, Fernández emphasized that such relationship would imply recognizing Cuba as a sovereign nation with the inherent rights and powers of self-governance.

He alluded to individuals who have achieved political success and amassed wealth through their opposition to the Antillean island, while acknowledging that it does not necessarily reflect the sentiment of the Cuban community or the majority of American society.

In this regard, he asserted that if the majority of the American citizens were properly educated and fully aware of the nature of the government’s policy towards Cuba and the harm it inflicts on the population, they would oppose it.

Concerning the stance of the Trump administration towards the island, the deputy foreign minister emphasized the significant impact of anti-Cuban factions, who have already taken action despite the absence of official declaration.

These actions encompass the strict enforcement of the blockade and the inclusion of the island ON the list of states supporting terrorism.

The Cuban representative reiterated his country’s demand that the United States recognize Cuba as a sovereign nation, capable of determining its own future, without external interference.