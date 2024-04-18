Havana, Cuba.- The Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) today called for a nationwide celebration of International Workers’ Day on May 1 with a day of mobilization under the slogan “For Cuba, together we create.”

From the Electronic Industry Enterprise Comandante Camilo Cienfuegos, the Secretary General of the CTC, Ulises Guilarte, affirmed that the rallies will take place in squares, towns and workplaces, as a reflection of the unity of the Cuban people, which is the greatest strength of the Revolution.

He pointed out that the occasion will be propitious to demand, once again, the elimination of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and the absurd inclusion of the island in Washington’s unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

We will celebrate this International Workers’ Day immersed in the efforts for the economic recovery of the country, which today constitutes the fundamental task, Guilarte pointed out.

This is being carried out -he said- as part of the broad popular participation, and in the labor collectives that discussed and implemented the Government Projections to correct distortions and re-drive the economy during the year 2024.

During this day there will be a tribute to the legacy of union leaders such as Lázaro Peña, Jesús Menéndez, Aracelio Iglesias, Armando Mestre, and Alfredo López, in addition to the commemorations of the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, the 171st anniversary of the birth of José Martí and the 85th anniversary of the founding of the CTC.

Cuban workers will also condemn the aggression of the Zionist government of Israel against the Palestinian population, which has taken the lives of tens of thousands of inhabitants of that Arab nation, mostly women and children, and will demand that their access to humanitarian aid be ensured.

They will also maintain their solidarity with the international trade union movement and the workers who live in conditions of exploitation and discrimination in the world, as a consequence of the multidimensional crisis of the capitalist system and its neoliberal policies.