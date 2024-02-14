Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ambassador Luis Mariano Fernández and the head of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Abdula Huda Laham, held conversations today in Damascus, focused on the mechanisms and potential for economic and commercial cooperation.

Fernández highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries and the need to carry out concrete steps so that economic cooperation and commercial exchange reach the same levels of the excellent ties in the political and diplomatic field.

In turn, Laham proposed greater participation in fairs and economic events held in both nations to create greater exchange between entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Usama Mostafa, deputy and head of the Chamber of Commerce of Damascus-Campo, a province with more than 70 thousand plants and companies, expressed interest in the Cuban market and in achieving greater cooperation, and expressed the willingness to improve the contacts between businessmen from the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the export of textiles, clothing, sweets and olive oil to Cuba; and charcoal, generic medicines and vaccines to Syria.